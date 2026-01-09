Last year, at the Dec. 13, 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther defeated and tapped out WWE icon John Cena in his final-ever wrestling match. While the match's finish attracted severe criticism and heavy booing toward WWE and Triple H from fans, several wrestling veterans have since spoken up in favor of the finish.

Recently, appearing on What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan opened up about her thoughts on Cena's retirement and explained why she believed it to be “perfect.”

“As a John Cena fan, [his] number one fan growing up, I thought it was perfect,” Morgan proclaimed, explaining, “I think the element of the crowd wanting so badly for him to break out of that hold. If I wasn't crying at John Cena, I was crying at the crowd's belief that he was going to come out of the hold,” Morgan said.

She elaborated, “I feel like you could look at his facial [expressions] a couple different ways. Was he like, smiling because this was the end, and he was gracious to let it go? Or you could be a little bit cheeky, like he f*****g gave that to Gunther, he didn't have to tap, he f*****g gave that to Gunther because his time was up. You know what I mean? Like, that was it. There are different ways you can look at it. In my mind, it was like John Cena didn't tap out because he had to tap out. He tapped out because time is f*****g up and it's Gunther's turn.”

Before Cena's retirement at Saturday Night's Main Event, he wrestled his last PLE match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, where Liv Morgan made her months-long return and got involved in a brawl with Cena.