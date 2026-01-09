Being on the shelf with an injury for several months before her return was not easy for WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, who revealed the effects of her latest recovery process.

During an interview with Stephanie McMahon for What's Your Story (via WrestlingWCC), Morgan revealed that she struggled with the injury happening to her. It came while she was quickly ascending to the top of WWE's roster. Still, “everything happens for a reason,” as she put it.

“I believe everything happens for a reason and I know that to be true. But this was the one time selfishly where I was like, ‘This didn’t happen for my greatest good. Like, this happened to f**k me.’ You know? That’s what I really felt,” Morgan candidly said.

When did Liv Morgan return to WWE from her injury?

At Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29, 2025, Morgan made her long-awaited return to WWE after a five-month hiatus. She was injured in a match against Kairi Sane during the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Her return played a critical part in Domink Mysterio regaining the Intercontinental Championship from John Cena. Morgan came back, and it initially appeared she was turning on Mysterio.

However, her face turn was a smokescreen. She turned on Cena, hitting him with a low-blow, before setting Mysterio up for the win.

She made her official return to the ring during the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of RAW. Morgan defeated former Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in her first match in almost eight months.

It's unclear where Morgan's story will go next. Will she try to reclaim the Women's World Championship, which is currently being held by Stephanie Vaquer? Or will there be further dissension in the Judgment Day faction?

Morgan is already a two-time Women's World Champion in her young career. She has also won the Crown Jewel Championship, Money in the Bank, and is a four-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez.