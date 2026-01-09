The Road to WrestleMania will officially start at the Royal Rumble later this month; however, before WWE hosts the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE in Saudi Arabia, it has begun its ongoing European tour with shows starting in Germany. At the recently conducted WWE Road To Royal Rumble – Tag 1 house show in Leipzig, fans saw the team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeat the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane).

Shortly after their victory, a video uploaded by Bliss on her Instagram Stories started going viral on social media that portrayed her young daughter, Hendrix Rouge, watching and celebrating her mother's victory against the former Women's Tam Team Champions. As Hendrix Rouge clapped and cheered her mother, Bliss soon spotted her daughter at the ringside seats and joined in with her to celebrate the victory. She called her daughter the team's “biggest fan” on X, formerly Twitter.

Our biggest fan 🤍 pic.twitter.com/WzmZOZXxlA — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 9, 2026

Although it is common for WWE stars to travel without their partners or family, Bliss' decision to bring her young daughter along during the European tour resulted in a heartwarming experience for fans.

WWE's Charlotte Flair explains her partnership with Alexa Bliss

Last year, following her loss at WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair found herself in a creative draught. However, it was Bliss' idea to form a tag team that reinvented Flair's on-screen character and helped her get a new direction. During a recent exclusive with ClutchPoints, Flair opened up about her relationship with Bliss.

“We really do play characters, but my character was so guarded and isolated that I think people had a really hard time distinguishing between the character and the person.”

She further opened up if the two intend on staying together as a team in 2026, “We just got to a point where it was like, This feels really good, and it would feel really bad if we break them up, because it's one thing to have odd couples, but I also think there was a little bit of hesitation because she [Bliss] is so beloved, whereas my character, at that point, was not. It was like, Will this even work or translate? And it did. I think our real-life chemistry was able to shine on-camera, and then as we were connecting, it's like, Why would we break them up?”