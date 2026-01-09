If you're wondering why WWE Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince hasn't been seen in a while, it's because he's dealing with a “significant neck injury.”

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Ringside News) reports that Prince is dealing with a neck injury. This explains why the other member of Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson, is now a singles wrestler and just lost to a returning Matt Cardona in his first match back.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Prince has been injured. He has previously dealt with a shoulder injury, and his current neck problem is even more serious. Hopefully, his recovery goes well.

When will WWE's Elton Prince return from his neck injury?

Meltzer did not state when Prince could be expected back in the ring. His absence has resulted in Wilson's repackaging, and hopefully, he gets his tag team partner back eventually.

There is always a chance that the neck injury will keep Prince out indefinitely. Several WWE Superstars have dealt with neck injuries in the past, like Big E, who's yet to return to the ring after four years.

Fans will just have to keep watching for updates on Prince. He has been part of Pretty Deadly with Wilson for a decade. They wrestled on the independent circuit for years before joining NXT UK in 2020.

Pretty Deadly won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship in January 2021. They would hold the titles for nearly 300 days before losing them to Mustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate).

The duo would jump to NXT in 2022. They would have a successful run there, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship twice before their main roster call-up in 2023.

Pretty Deadly debuted on the main roster in 2023. They were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the WWE Draft that year. However, they are yet to win any tag team gold on the main roster.