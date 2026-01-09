In the brightest moments of an NBA career, it is easy to focus on trophies, numbers, and legacy. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chose a different path. During his Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year acceptance speech, the Oklahoma City Thunder star shifted the spotlight away from himself and onto the person he credits as his foundation, his wife, Hailey Summers.

Fresh off another season that reinforced his status among the league’s elite, Gilgeous-Alexander paused to acknowledge the constant presence that predates the awards and accolades. The moment struck a chord across social media, not because of its polish, but because of its sincerity. Fans saw a side of the Thunder guard that rarely takes center stage, a husband grounded by love, gratitude, and perspective.

Shai and Summers share a history that stretches back to their teenage years. They went public as a couple in 2017, long before MVP conversations followed his name. Summers, a former Division I soccer player at the University at Albany, remained alongside him through career turns, relocations, and the pressure that comes with stardom. The two married in 2024 and welcomed their first child, Ares, in 2025, deepening a bond built over years rather than moments.

A Rock That Keeps Him Steady

Standing on stage, Gilgeous-Alexander made it clear that his success never happened in isolation. “I also want to dedicate this to my beautiful wife, Hailey. She’s my rock…I never want to be between a rock and a hard place, but as long as I’m with my Rock, it will never be a hard place,” he said during the speech.

He followed with a touch of humor that underscored how much the moment meant to him. “I figured I’d say something witty about her cause last time I got emotional, and I cried on stage for like 10 minutes. Thank you for everything that you continue to do and the sacrifices made for me and my family.”

As Oklahoma City continues its push toward championship contention, Gilgeous-Alexander’s words offered clarity about where his strength originates. Long before the crowd noise and bright lights, his sense of balance comes from home, and he made sure the world heard that loud and clear.