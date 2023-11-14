While on The Tonight Show, Dwayne Johnson revealed that Disney's Moana live-action remake is on deck for him.

Next up? Moana

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Johnson was asked by host Jimmy Fallon about the live-action Moana. Johnson not only confirmed it was happening once again, but that it's his next project.

“My next project that I will be shooting is a live-action version of Moana,” he told the Tonight Show audience. “I am the real-life Maui. Thank you guys very much. [I'm] so excited about this.

“And in a way, again, it's a way to pay homage to not only my Polynesian heritage and culture, and also it's just such [an] — as you guys know — it's just such an incredible story that resonates with everybody around the world — especially young girls and empowering young girls [that] there's what's in front of you, and then there — and this is stuff we teach our kids — there's what's in front of you and then there's the stuff you can't that's way out there. And have faith and confidence in who you are and go out there, even if you can't see it,” Johnson added.

Moana was released in 2016 by Disney. The animated film was a hit for the studio, making $682 million worldwide. Johnson starred alongside Auli'i Cravalho. A live-action remake was inevitable, but the remake is being made not even a decade old.

In the live-action remake, Dwayne Johnson will return as Maui. Cravalho is not returning, and it's unknown who will play the titular role. Longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Thomas Kail will direct the film.