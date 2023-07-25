The SAG-AFTRA strike has hit those in Hollywood with its work stoppage. Dwayne Johnson, one of the biggest names in the industry, has made a “historic” donation to the relief fund to help those striking.

Variety reported the news of Johnson's contribution. An exact number was not identified, but it's known that the donation was in the seven-figure range.

“Having been through this during COVID and having such a great response from our own membership to take care of their own, when the strike was decided, Courtney [B. Vance] and I sat down with our team and said, ‘Here we go again,” Cyd Wilson — executive director of SAG-AFTRA told Variety.

He continued, “We rely on donations and grants to provide services — we have been very fortunate that we raised enough money to be able to cover all of our programs. But when we hit a crisis like this and we're going to spend millions and millions of dollars in financial assistance, this is when we need our high profile talent who can afford it, who are in a situation not help others.”

Johnson answered the call.

“It was like a love fest. It's like, ‘Man, you're stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it,” Vance said. “This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I'm here and I'm not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.' And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.”

Wilson explained that SAG-AFTRA has grants that can provide members with up to $1,500 and up to $6,000 in extreme conditions for lifetime members. The donation from Johnson could help thousands of actors — Wilson estimated between 7,000 to 10,000 will need the help.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He's coming off his first leading role in the DCU as the titular character in Black Adam and recently made his return to the Fas & Furious franchise. Coming up, he will star in Red One — a Holiday action film with Chris Evans.

The SAG-AFTRA strike is in the midst of its second week. It's the second ongoing strike along with the WGA writers' strike which have caused a bevy of work stoppages in Hollywood.