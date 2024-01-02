Dwight Howard continues to ply his basketball services in the continent of Asia, this time for the Philippines.

Dwight Howard, after spending last season with the Taoyuan Beer Leopards of the T1 league in Taiwan, will continue to ply his basketball services in the continent of Asia. This time, however, Howard will be suiting up for the Philippines contingent that will be competing in the 2024 iteration of the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Howard will be donning a Strong Group uniform in the 33rd edition of the international competition in the United Arab Emirates.

This will not be a season-long agreement. In fact, Dwight Howard's agreement with the Philippine-based team will only last for the duration of the two-week tournament. This, according to Charania, gives the 2020 NBA champion the opportunity to stay in shape as he continues his search for his way back into the NBA.

Strong Group started the 2023 edition of the Dubai International Basketball Championship on a strong note. However, they crashed and burned during the quarterfinal of the competition. Now, with the addition of Howard, they should have the advantage of having the best player on most nights. After all, Howard boasts a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame pedigree given how illustrious his career was in the NBA. Thus, expect Strong Group to be one of the contenders to win the competition.

Dwight Howard continues to be on the NBA comeback trail; this past offseason, Howard held workouts with NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors, but they elected to pass up on acquiring his services. Howard is already 38 years old, so his window for an NBA return remains quite limited. But for teams in dire need of frontcourt help, the eight-time NBA All-Star is far from the worst signing in the world.

In 20 games in the T1 League last season, Howard averaged 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 50/23/69 splits. Howard's Leopards finished dead-last in the league, however. They ended the season with a terrible 6-24 record, which doesn't look good on anyone's resume, much less someone with an elite basketball pedigree.

Howard last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 60 games.