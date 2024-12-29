Dwight Howard is setting the record straight amid threats from his ex, Royce Reed. Reed's video went viral as she threatened to unleash some information about Howard as she accused the NBA player of lying to her and threatening her. She didn't name him specifically in the video but instead referred to him by his nickname Superman.

“When they take it low, I do not take it high; I take it to hell,” Reed said in the video. “And now, you’re going to get what you asked for. I had a baby by Superman, and here’s his f—ing kryptonite.”

“Imma post the texts and emails too if you keep playing with me and calling my bluff,” Reed continued. “I know about way more than you think I do so imma leave the initials R.E. to let you know it’s ON.”

The former couple share a son together, Braylon Joshua Howard, in November 2007. Howard and Reed met in 2004 when she was a dancer for the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. Howard played for the Magic the longest — eight seasons — and most recently played three nonconsecutive seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dwight Howard responds to Royce Reed

Howard responded to Reed in the comment section of The Shade Room's post, wishing her the best in the future.

“This is my HOF year. I’m getting married. God is amazing. And I’m so grateful and I wish Royce nothing but the best peace and [blessings],” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Reed wasn't specific about the dirt she has on the Taiwan Mustangs player or what he has been lying about to her about. Fans didn't hold their tongues when expressing how seemingly toxic their relationship has been over the years.

“This story been going on for 10 yrs now,” one fan reacted.

Another fan is criticizing the timing of Reed's video as it follows the NBA player's engagement. Howard is seemingly looking forward to getting married to rapper rapper Amy Luciani.

“Why does a story always come up when the other party moves on and looks happy?” they wrote.

Someone else commented on the post offering advice to Reed on what she should do next.

“Royce you’re definitely right but you’ve told your story a couple of times,” the fan wrote. “At this point live baby. You and your son, just move on get some therapy and live!”

As of now, Reed has not followed up on her previous threats of exposing Howard.