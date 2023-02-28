When Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union took the stage to accept the President’s Award during the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, the couple also delivered a powerful message in a massive show of support for their transgender child, Zaya Wade.

It was a truly emotional speech from from the Wades, so much so that even former US first lady Michelle Obama couldn’t help but shed a tear as she showered Wade and Union with praises and express her support for Zaya.

On Twitter, Mrs. Obama–the wife of former United States President Barack Obama–shared the clip of Wade and Union’s speech and wrote, “I hope you’ll watch this powerful speech by [Dwyane Wade] and [Gabrielle Union]. This is what it means to show up for your child, and for all of our children. Zaya, I’m so proud of you. You’re an inspiration for us all.”

For his part, Dwyane Wade quickly shared his appreciation for Michelle Obama after seeing her message. The Miami Heat icon highlighted that “it means a lot” to their family to get such support from the ex-first lady.

This means everything @michelleobama🙏🏾 Our family appreciates your love and support https://t.co/3i3g4EJjK5 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 28, 2023

Wade, Union and their daughter have been on the receiving end of plenty of hate ever since Zaya came out as transgender in 2020. They know very well they still have a long road ahead when it comes to destroying the discrimination against trans people, especially those of color. Clearly, however, the Wades aren’t slowing down or stopping in their battle against hate and discrimination.