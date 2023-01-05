By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Many Madden NFL 23 save files are now gone after a “data storage issue” on EA’s part corrupted them.

The developers of Madden NFL 23 mentioned on the official forum that players who logged in between Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and Thursday, December 29, 2022, were not able to access their save files. During that time, players received an error upon accessing the Franchise server, saying leagues were unavailable. Apparently, if you were one of the players who logged in during that time, your save files are most likely gone. What makes it worse is that midway through this window, EA told players that it was safe to log in and play. This most likely increased the number of players affected by the issue.

EA mentioned on the forum that they were “sorry that this happened.” The Madden team is trying to bring back save files from backups. However, they mentioned that 60% of the files are most likely gone. They estimate that they would only be able to recover 40% of the affected save files. The team also said that they would communicate a timeline to players regarding potential save file restoration. From what I can see, however, that timeline is still not available. They closed the statement on the forum by encouraging players with corrupted files to start a new franchise.

This is yet another big blow to EA Madden NFL 23’s already low reputation. The game has already received so many negative reviews, and this incident is most likely going to push its reputation even lower. Franchise mode is one of the game’s biggest features, letting players recruit players, make their own teams compete, and more. This is something players pour hours upon hours into. The fact that their work is just gone after an EA-side issue is not a nice feeling to have. Some players will most likely start their save files all over again. However, it would be no surprise if some players quit the game altogether.

Should there be updates on the situation or a way to recover the corrupted Madden 23 save files, we will be sure to update you.