EA Sports' long-awaited college football game is on track to release in summer 2024 amid a recent lawsuit, according to The Athletic's Chris Vannini.

The company was sued Tuesday by The Brandr Group, which is a groups licensing company. It has deals to negotiate groups licensing contracts for 54 teams that would be represented in the video game, according to Front Office Sports.

Here is what EA Sports reportedly told The Athletic about the lawsuit:

“The complaint will not impact our development timelines. The game is on track and is a priority for EA Sports. We are incredibly excited to bring back college football.”

EA announced in Feb. 2021 the game would return. The game, which was previously branded as NCAA Football, was last released in 2013.

On3 reported earlier this month that the cash payout for athletes in the new college football game is “in the $5 million neighborhood,” which would pay out to $500 per player. There are no royalties. The College Football Players association and vice president Justin Falcinelli have urged players to boycott the game due to the low payout.

Vannini spoke with a source who said EA Sports is months away from determining how much money it will offer players.

“It's the '24 season, so there's maybe six months to see what that looks like,” the source said. “The goal is to be as inclusive as possible.”

EA Sports College Football was previously shut down due to lawsuits over players and their NIL rights. Former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon's lawsuit over players in EA Sports College Basketball led to the game's discontinuation.