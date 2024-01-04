At this point, we only heard rumors and reports on uniforms, helmets, and announcers.

A recent report suggests new EA Sports College Football details will emerge on Monday, the same day as the College Football Playoff Championship. While fans have been waiting for news on this game for years, it seems we may finally get some answers soon. At this point, we only heard rumors and reports on uniforms, helmets, and announcers. Other than that, we heard very little outside of all the lawsuit trouble. Now, we can finally set our sights for more details this Monday.

EA Sports College Football Details Coming On Monday, January 8th

EA Sports is expected to release new information on EA Sports College Football, in conjunction with the CFP National Championship between Michigan (No. 1), and Washington (No. 2). The game begins on Monday, January 8th, at 7:30 PM ET.

At this point, we know very little on what the announcement will be about. However, we hope to see some information regarding release dates, gameplay, and possible modes. We know that EA plans to release the game in Summer of 2024, a release date which could be set back dependent on how much the lawsuit affected development.

In terms of gameplay, we're curious to see what engine EA Sports plans to run the game on. We want to know if they plan on running with Frostbite Engine 3, which they also use for FC 24 and Madden 24. However, perhaps EA Sports plans on using something different. We certainly hope so, as Frostbite doesn't seem to work well with sports titles like it does Battlefield.

For game modes, we currently only know of reports that suggest Dynasty is returning. Apparently, Dyansty mode is supposedly a “flagship” game mode for EA Sports in development. Additionally, it's reportedly “where a lot of the energy is being spent on development”.

We also do not know at which point EA plans to show off new details. We guess the news arrives before kick-off or during halftime. However, we do not expect the announcement to arrive after the game's conclusion.

Either way, we just can't wait to see the first NCAA football game since NCAA 14. When it finally comes out, it'll be over 10 years since the last title. We hope it picks up where the series left off in terms of quality and re-playability.

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints.