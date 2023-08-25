Earlier today, EA Sports dropped a new teaser trailer for UFC 5. Additionally the trailer hints at who the cover athlete may be. Between Madden, NHL, FC 24, and other games, EA Sports is prepping for that time of the year.

The teaser, only 11 seconds in length, does not show any gameplay, nor does it give information about UFC 5's release date The only information we do know is that EA Sports plans to do a reveal for the game this September. At this point, we know nothing else about UFC 5, other than that it is the sequel to UFC 4, which released back in 2020.

However, there is one tidbit of info from the trailer that may give us an idea of who the cover athlete may be in UFC 5.

UFC 5's Cover Athlete May Be Alexander Volkanovski, According To Teaser

After watching the teaser, many fans predict that UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will be the game's cover athlete. The only information we have to support this argument is the tattoo on Volkanovski's right arm. The same can be seen on the teaser, which leads us to believe he may be the cover athlete.

It is still too early to tell, but chances are fans got this right. We'll possibly find out in September whether or not he is the cover athlete.

Volkanovski is currently ranked #2 on UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. He made his debut back in 2016, and since has established himself as one of the best right now. As a mixed martial artist, he's compiled an impressive 26-2 and record.

Volkanovski's most recent fight saw him Yair Rodriguez for a TKO/KO during the summer this year. The current Featherweight champion still reigns strong at 34 years of age.

While the last couple of UFC games featured two cover athletes opposed to one, UFC 5 may be a different story. The previous entry's cover athletes included Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal.

While we don't have the UFC 5 release date, we assume it won't be until later in 2024. Perhaps an August-September release window makes sense for the game.

