UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's options for his next fight just got a bit more limited.

With Sean O'Malley becoming the new bantamweight champion at UFC 292 this past weekend, Aljamain Sterling's plans on moving up to featherweight have taken a big hit as the latter is now looking for an immediate rematch.

Had Sterling won, it could have potentially set up a champion vs. champion fight between himself and Volkanovski. However, that no longer appears to be the plan.

“Gotta feel for ‘Aljo,’ man,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Fighting). “I mean, what does he want to do? He’s definitely going to want that rematch. That’s a big, big fight. [Him vs. me] that’s not happening. You never know, if he would have had a big win he could have took Ilia [Topuria’s] spot but [he didn’t].

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We talked about it in my breakdown, I was saying obviously his (O’Malley’s) distance control and his movement, footwork, is going to be very hard to deal with. He’s so good at fighting on the back foot, coming forward, that was a good example for him coming on the back foot. Aljamain, nothing wrong with that attack he did. Even probably felt like he got his head off center and Sean O’Malley was still able to just make him miss by a millimeter and fire that two. Like I said, his eyes, pretty incredible on top of all that footwork. Credit Sean O’Malley with an incredible finish. Wow.”

For now, it looks like the the red-hot Ilia Topuria will get the next shot at Volkanovski's title. But when could it happen?The 145-pound champ is currently recovering from surgery, but is looking to return to action before the end of 2023.

“What’s next for me? ‘Aljo,’ if he was to win in world fashion and called his shot he could have stepped in front of Ilia,” Alexander Volkanovski added. “Ilia’s been pretty quiet. I thought he’d be chirping, wanting to make sure he gets that fight. Obviously, I want to fight as soon as possible.

“I’m able to do a fair bit [regarding the elbow]. I’m already able to post with it, I’m not punching with it yet but I will be. I’m staying fit, doing strength, doing everything I need to. I want to be back in there before the end of the year. Islam [Makhachev’s] fighting, I want that rematch, but he’s fighting in October so I want to fight before then. I don’t want to fight early next year. If I was gonna wait that long, it may as well be Islam but I don’t want to wait that long. So, Ilia, keep running your mouth. I like it. Makes me want to punch you in the face even more.”