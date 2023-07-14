EA Sports FC 24 received some big news this week as it prepares for launch in just a couple of months. Many fans were worried when they found out EA would be splitting from FIFA to make their own Football games. Without the FIFA name, people wondered how much from the older games could be brought into the latest installment.
But have no fear, as EA Sports secured multiple partnerships and deals with football leagues all across the world to try and bring an authentic sports video game experience.
EA Sports FC 24 includes over 19,000 athletes, 700+ teams, and 115 stadiums to play in across 30 leagues.
All leagues confirmed for EA Sports FC 24
Here is the list of every league and tournament that's confirmed for EA Sports FC 24 so far.
*Denotes Women's League
All Major Leagues & Tournaments:
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Europa Conference League
- CONMEBOL Libertadores
- *UEFA Women's Champions League
- UEFA Super Cup
- CONMEBOL Sudamericana
- CONMEBOL Recopa
England
- Premier League
- EFL Championship
- EFL League One
- EFL League Two
- *Barclays Super Women's Super League
Germany
- Bundesliga
- Bundesliga 2
- 3. Liga
- *Google Pixel Frauen Bundesliga
France
- Ligue 1 (or Ligue 1 Uber Eats)
- Ligue 2 BKT
- *D1 Arkema
Italy
- Serie A TIM
- Serie BKT
Spain
- LaLiga Santander
- LaLiga Smartbank
- *Liga F
USA/Canada
- MLS
- *NWSL
Other Leagues
- (Argentina) – Liga Profesional De Futbol
- (Australia) A-League
- (Austria) Austrian Bundesliga
- (Belgium) – Belgian Pro League
- (China) – CSL
- (Denmark) – 3F SuperLiga
- (India) – Hero ISL)
- (Korea Republic) – K League
- (Netherlands) – Eredevise
- (Norway) – Eliteserien
- (Poland) – Pro Ekstraklasa
- (Portugal) – Liga Portugal
- (Republic of Ireland) – SSE Airtricity Premier Division
- (Romania) – SuperLiga
- (Saudi Arabia). – MBS Pro League
- (Scotland) – Cinch Premiereship (SPFL)
- (Sweden) – Allsvenskan
- (Switzerland) – Credit Suisse Super League
- (Turkey) – Super Lig
We'll update the list if need be as time goes on.
EA Sports FC 24 Release Date
EA Sports FC 24 launches September 29th. It's currently available for pre-order on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition grants players 7 days of early access.
Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland is the game's cover athlete for both editions of the game. It seems the leaks that released prior to the reveals were able to accurately identify both the cover athlete and release date.
