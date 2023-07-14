EA Sports FC 24 received some big news this week as it prepares for launch in just a couple of months. Many fans were worried when they found out EA would be splitting from FIFA to make their own Football games. Without the FIFA name, people wondered how much from the older games could be brought into the latest installment.

But have no fear, as EA Sports secured multiple partnerships and deals with football leagues all across the world to try and bring an authentic sports video game experience.

EA Sports FC 24 includes over 19,000 athletes, 700+ teams, and 115 stadiums to play in across 30 leagues.

All leagues confirmed for EA Sports FC 24

Here is the list of every league and tournament that's confirmed for EA Sports FC 24 so far.

*Denotes Women's League

All Major Leagues & Tournaments:

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa Conference League

CONMEBOL Libertadores

*UEFA Women's Champions League

UEFA Super Cup

CONMEBOL Sudamericana

CONMEBOL Recopa

England

Premier League

EFL Championship

EFL League One

EFL League Two

*Barclays Super Women's Super League

Germany

Bundesliga

Bundesliga 2

3. Liga

*Google Pixel Frauen Bundesliga

France

Ligue 1 (or Ligue 1 Uber Eats)

Ligue 2 BKT

*D1 Arkema

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Italy

Serie A TIM

Serie BKT

Spain

LaLiga Santander

LaLiga Smartbank

*Liga F

USA/Canada

MLS

*NWSL

Other Leagues

(Argentina) – Liga Profesional De Futbol

(Australia) A-League

(Austria) Austrian Bundesliga

(Belgium) – Belgian Pro League

(China) – CSL

(Denmark) – 3F SuperLiga

(India) – Hero ISL)

(Korea Republic) – K League

(Netherlands) – Eredevise

(Norway) – Eliteserien

(Poland) – Pro Ekstraklasa

(Portugal) – Liga Portugal

(Republic of Ireland) – SSE Airtricity Premier Division

(Romania) – SuperLiga

(Saudi Arabia). – MBS Pro League

(Scotland) – Cinch Premiereship (SPFL)

(Sweden) – Allsvenskan

(Switzerland) – Credit Suisse Super League

(Turkey) – Super Lig

We'll update the list if need be as time goes on.

EA Sports FC 24 Release Date

EA Sports FC 24 launches September 29th. It's currently available for pre-order on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition grants players 7 days of early access.

Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland is the game's cover athlete for both editions of the game. It seems the leaks that released prior to the reveals were able to accurately identify both the cover athlete and release date.

For more information gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.