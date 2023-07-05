It seems EA Sports FC may release on Thursday, September 29th, 2023, per report.

Leaker billbil-kun reported the release date in a report that also discussed the different editions. According to the leak, there will be both a Standard and Ultimate Edition, with the latter providing players one week of Early Access. This means players can start enjoying the game on Friday, September 22nd.

Additionally, EA Play subscribers may get access to a 10-Hour trial to give the game a try.

Obviously, the report is not an official report from EA Sports. This does not mean the game is releasing on September 29th, but the source is considered reliable. That being said, we'll likely get the information soon anyway.

Though the FIFA name is now gone, EA Sports is optimistic about the future of their Football titles. They've secured deals with multiple leagues, NIKE, and more to help secure a solid future for the franchise. While we've yet to see any gameplay, we heard EA Sports VP David Jackson say that the Hypermotion V Technology plans to “blur the lines” between real and virtual Football.

EA is likely to release more information on the game soon in the month of July. Until then, we're going to have to wait until the official release date is announced.

