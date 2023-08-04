One of the biggest criticisms to many major EA Sports games is the lack of presentation. One look at the NBA 2K series shows you how much EA Sports is missing out on when it comes to life on and off court (in EA's case, field).

Both FIFA (Now EA FC) and Madden struggle to bring a game day experience that feels new and exciting. Considering FC 24 is EA's first game without the FIFA name, there's a lot of pressure surrounding the company to deliver a solid experience. By signing exclusive deals with multiple leagues they've secured a majority of their fanbase.

But what about beyond the clubs, uniforms, and rosters? How will EA deliver more than just a re-skinned FIFA with updated designs and menus? EA Sports has come up with some solution for FC 24, but is it enough?

EA Sports FC 24's “Elevated Matchday Experience” – Visuals

FC 24 plans to elevate the matchday experience by including more cinematic sequences than previous entries. In fact, during a full game you're able to see some of these sequences. And it's not just half-time or post-game, but all phases of the match.

Pre-Game

Locker Room visuals

Close-up of crowd

Press, Photographers, Pundits

Managers/Players greeting and shaking hands on field

Players stepping out onto field with the referee & kids

Half-Time

Players entering locker room

Coaches making adjustments / speaking to players

Crowd close-ups

Full-Time

Post-Game Interviews

Crowd Reactions

Players entering locker room (upset or happy based on result of match)

The game also introduces Dynamic Intros, which are short, cinematic sequences that weave together a pre kick-off narrative. They're intended to get you into the game and give you more reason to win.

Additionally, there's new insight overlays shown throughout the match to give players some match data. Some examples include:

Last 5 Shots – Who took last 5 shots, how many on/off target, and how many goals

– Who took last 5 shots, how many on/off target, and how many goals Win Probability – Not driven by club overalls, but by how well each team is playing

– Not driven by club overalls, but by how well each team is playing Shots on Target

Possession (including % of time ball was in contest)

(including % of time ball was in contest) Most Fatigued Players

Off-Sides – Players now see the offside line and a slow-motion close up of the occurrence

– Players now see the offside line and a slow-motion close up of the occurrence Goalie Reaction Time

Free Kicks – Able to see the distance to the goal

In terms of Career mode, EA Sports FC 24 introduces Dynamic Moments. These include cutscenes celebrating the different moments throughout a player or manager's career. A couple examples include the Champion's League parade, where you and your players (or fellow teammates) celebrate on the team bus. You hoist up the trophy as fans cheer all around you.

Another example includes the Ballon d'Or award ceremony, which your player can win should they play at a top level. The cutscene is well made, and the accompanying music is nice.

Last but not least is the Light Show, which the devs have confirmed is only for “special occasions”. In this pre-game show you'll see fans whip out their phones with the flashlights on to create a visually stunning display.

Beyond Broadcast Audio

EA Sports FC 24 also brings enhanced audio to the table with what is dubbed “Beyond Broadcast Audio”. As the name suggests, the game goes beyond the broadcast audio and takes you to the heart of the stadium. When the camera zooms in on fans, you'll actually hear them a little more clearly.

The chants are louder, reactions are bigger, and horns and drums sound clearer than before.

Speaking of Audio, EA FC 24 introduces two new commentators for Kick-Off and Ultimate Team. BBC Sport Commentator Guy Mowbray and former footballer Sue Smith join the FC 24 commentator team. In case you get bored of Derek Rae and Stewart Robinson, the new duo of commentators should shake things up and keep the presentation unique a little longer.

Sue Smith joining the crew marks the first time a global female commentator joins EA Sports' esteemed Football franchise. We're curious if the developers are considering using the two talents for more modes as the year goes on. Fan feedback and response may dictate that possibility.

Does The Elevated Matchday Experience Feel “Elevated”?

We're going to level with you, the new improvements to Match Day Experience are fine, but nothing ground-breaking.

While it's nice to have dynamic moments as well as little cutscenes before, during, and after matches, it feels a bit underwhelming. Whether due to time constraints or if this was their goal from the beginning is unknown. Nevertheless, it could be better, considering how much money is being saved by not putting the FIFA title on the box.

We feel the biggest thing missing is audio. While Beyond Broadcast audio improves the crowd and stadium, we wish there could be more from other areas of the game. For example, the Ballon d'Or award ceremony contains no dialogue and simply plays music while your player receives their award. It looks awkward watching such a silent ceremony.

FC 24 doesn't need to copy NBA 2K's MyCAREER mode, but a few more improvements would be welcome:

For example, in MLB The Show, you can give your created player a nickname that the announcers can use. We understand the announcers can't say a custom created name, but this feature allows your player to be recognized at least to some degree. That way your player receives some sort of recognition other than just the player number or brief reference.

Additionally, it'd be cool if some cutscenes included dialogue. Not every scene needs them, but it'd make for a more immersive experience. We're not asking for F1 23's Braking Point 2 here, but something that gives fans a moment to look forward to.

On-Field Reporters having more dialogue. The addition of two more commentators is welcome, but we're disappointed to see there isn't much more neyond that. While there's surely more to see, we'd like for on-field reporters to be a little more involved.

EA Sports FC 24 Release Date

Overall, the new improvements to Match Day Experience that are there are very nice. We just hope EA keeps these features and doesn't abandon them as years go on. Hopefully FC 25 (if that's what they call it) improves and builds upon these features. But who knows, there's still plenty of time for more FC 24 news to release. Perhaps we'll get more than what was initially shown to us.

EA Sports FC 24 launches on September 29th. It's available for pre-order on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Players receive 7 days of early access if they pre-order the Ultimate Edition, which hosts 31 cover athletes including Erling Haaland.

For more gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.