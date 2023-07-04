Some big news for EA Sports FC is right around the corner. To help promote hype for the game, EA made some exciting announcements recently.

At the recent La Liga Nueva Era Showcase, EA Sports VP David Jackson gave fans a preview of EA Sports FC, detailing what the company's vision is, and how to they plan to continue the series without the FIFA identity.

EA Sports FC To Bring Back Hypermotion Technology With Hypermotion V

Perhaps the biggest announcement at the showcase was the mention of Hypermotion Technology returning in EA Sports FC. For those who don't know, Hypermotion technology enhances game realism and feel by improving the motion capture of players. Additionally, this improves the look of all aspects, including ball-handling, shooting, header battles, and goalkeeper movements/reactions.

For EA Sports FC, they will be using Hypermotion V, which is said to be “80 times more powerful” than the technology used in FIFA 23.

Jackson said the the new technology will “blur the lines of between virtual and real football.” The technology should allow for better animations, improved player motion. Additionally, he mentioned the new tech uses more than 590 million frames of real-world game capture that will allow for the most accurate animations ever seen in a Sports title.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the split from FIFA, EA Sports FC will still have access to the men's and women's clubs, leagues, and athletes that they've used in their FIFA games.

We're excited to see how the new technology will look in the next installment. We're also curious to see if there's any improvements with career mode, FUT, and other gameplay improvements coming to the game. It certainly sounds like EA Sports FC will look good, now the question is, will the gameplay be just as good?

You can watch by clicking this link. Jackson walks onto the stage at 23:25.

Conclusion

The game has currently has no release date, but we're bound to find out more information this month. If any past FIFA games are any indication, we can expect a release between September and October. Only time will tell, but we're getting more excited by the minute.

For more gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.