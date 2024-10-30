A new EA Sports WRC 24 Update has arrived, with new Patch Notes detailing many major improvements. Overall, this latest update sees native support for several MOZ wheels on PC and MOZA hardware on Xbox. Furthermore, several other fixes were made to prevent crashing and other bugs and issues. Without further ado, let's take a look at EA Sports WRC 24 Update 2.1.5 Patch Notes.

EA Sports WRC 24 Update 2.1.5 Patch Notes

Expand Tweet

Key Changes

Added native support for several MOZA wheels and peripherals on PC.

Added native support for MOZA hardware on Xbox.

Crash Fixes

Fixed an issue in which the game could potentially crash while competing in a Short or Condensed 2024 Junior WRC season in Championship.

Fixed an issue in which the game could potentially crash when entering the Livery Editor from the main menu.

Fixed a number of minor potential crash causes throughout the game.

Audio

Adjusted spectator audio for increased excitement when cars are drifting.

Fixed an issue in which sound effects for thunder were not when driving in Stormy conditions.

Fixed an issue in which vehicle turbo dump stop audio effects were triggering too early.

Fixed an issue on Xbox in which audio may sound distorted when using 5.1 or 7.1 audio output.

Career

Fixed an issue in which the bonuses of having a good Benefactor relationship were not accurately reflected in-game.

Fixed an issue in which WRC and WRC2 AI drivers were appearing in specific non-WRC events.

Cars

Fixed an issue on all relevant cars in which the rear window event sponsor sticker for Rally Portugal was incorrect.

Fixed an issue with multiple cars in which equipping Asphalt Soft tires would result in front wheel steering animations would appear slower than unaffected cars.

Fixed an issue with multiple cars in which equipping Asphalt Soft tires would cause the wheels to visually clip through the ground.

Fixed an issue with multiple cars in which equipping Asphalt Soft tires would occasionally cause cars to exhibit behaviour similar to driving on ice.

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID '23 – Fixed an issue in which the front left bodywork had a distracting glare in the Service Area.

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID '24 – Fixed an issue in which the front left bodywork had a distracting glare in the Service Area.

Mitsubishi Galant VR4 – Fixed an issue in which the interior windshield reflection was showing the wrong image while driving in Cockpit views.

SUBARU Impreza 1998 – Corrected the car's description to indicate that it uses a H-Pattern gearbox.

SUBARU Impreza 1998 – Corrected the appearance of the car's wing mirrors to now use carbon fibre.

SUBARU Impreza 1998 – Added “Hella” logo decals to outer front headlights.

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID '23 – Fixed an issue in which the front left bodywork had a distracting glare in the Service Area.

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID '24 – Fixed an issue in which the front left bodywork had a distracting glare in the Service Area.

Championship Mode

Fixed an issue in which a random Junior WRC driver would be missing from AI opponents when the player chose to play as their custom character in a 2024 season.

Fixed an issue in which a random WRC2 driver would be missing from AI opponents when the player chose to play as their custom character in a 2024 season.

Clubs

Fixed an issue in which exceeding the Service Area repair time limit would not apply penalties to Overall Results

Fixed an issue in which the Owner of a Club is not notified when their Club's name has been flagged as inappropriate.

Graphics & Performance

Fixed an issue in which snowfall was excessively bright when driving with the headlights enabled.

Input Devices

Fanatec ClubSport Universal Hub V2 for Xbox – Fixed an issue in which numbers were displayed in the UI instead of LB/RB icons.

PC – Added native support for the MOZA R3 Direct Drive Wheel Base

PC – Added native support for the MOZA R5 Direct Drive Wheel Base

PC – Added native support for the MOZA R9 Direct Drive Wheel Base

PC – Added native support for the MOZA R12 Direct Drive Wheel Base

PC – Added native support for the MOZA R16 Direct Drive Wheel Base

PC – Added native support for the MOZA R21 Direct Drive Wheel Base

PC – Added native support for the MOZA ES Steering Wheel

PC – Added native support for the MOZA CS V2P Steering Wheel

PC – Added native support for the MOZA FSR Formula Wheel

PC – Added native support for the MOZA GS V2P GT Wheel

PC – Added native support for the MOZA SR-P Pedals

PC – Added native support for the MOZA CRP Pedals

PC – Added native support for the MOZA HGP Shifter

PC – Added native support for the MOZA SGP Sequential Shifter

PC – Added native support for the MOZA HBP Handbrake

Xbox – Added native support for the MOZA R3 Direct Drive Wheel Base

Xbox – Added native support for the MOZA ESX Steering Wheel for Xbox

Xbox – Added native support for the MOZA SR-P Pedals

Livery Editor

Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 – Fixed an issue in which the colours on templated designs could not be adjusted.

Locations

Poland – Swietajno – Fixed an issue in which a log pile had an extended invisible collision box.

Poland – Jelonek – Fixed an issue in which a log pile had an extended invisible collision box.

Poland – Gajrowskie – Fixed an issue in which a log pile had an extended invisible collision box.

Poland – Pietrasze – Fixed an issue in which a log pile had an extended invisible collision box.

Moments

Fixed an issue in which players would unexpectedly fail Moments due to mechanical damage of components not listed in the Service Area repair list.

Quick Play

Fixed an issue in which specific Hyundai WRC crews would not appear as AI drivers when running a Quick Play event using 2024 cars.

Regularity Rally

Fixed an issue in which Stage Result standings would not be positioned correctly if the player changed filters.

User Interface & HUD

Fixed an issue in which a number of entries on certain Leaderboards and Running Order lists appeared misaligned.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue in which a sponsor logo was missing from Adrien Fourmaux's driver overalls. Additionally.

Made a number of minor bug fixes throughout the game. Additionally.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the EA Sports WRC Update 2.1.5 Patch Notes. We hope this update helps you enjoy a bug-free experience with less crashes and more racing. Additionally.

Furthermore, learn more about the WRC Season Expansion, which was announced last month. Overall, the 2024 Season Expansion offers new cars, new locations, and much more for players to enjoy over time. Additionally.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Additionally.