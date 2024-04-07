In the fast-paced world of NFL scouting, every team is on the hunt for the next diamond in the rough. They want to uncover that hidden gem that can elevate their roster from wannabes to contenders. For the Philadelphia Eagles, the quest for talent never ends. As they gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, they're setting their sights on three sleeper prospects. They could be the key to unlocking the Eagles' potential. With an eye for talent and a hunger for success, the Eagles are poised to make some bold moves in this year's draft. Of course, these three prospects could be the ones to watch as they aim to soar to new heights.
Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 Season Recap
In the previous season, the Philadelphia Eagles fell short of expectations following a narrow defeat in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles kicked off the season with momentum, boasting an impressive 10-1 record by December. However, defensive struggles began to surface. This led to a decline in performance as the season progressed. Despite this, the Eagles managed to secure a Wild Card playoff berth. That's where they were booted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The silver lining lies in Philadelphia's youthful core, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. They promise to sustain competitiveness in the seasons ahead. Nevertheless, head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman face substantial offseason tasks to strengthen this foundational group.
Offseason Context
The Eagles are demonstrating a strong commitment to reclaiming championship contention in 2024. Roseman wasted no time targeting marquee free agents. To wit, they secured running back Saquon Barkley and emerging pass-rusher Bryce Huff.
Barkley brings versatility to the backfield. He can elevate offensive dynamics when fully fit. Meanwhile, Huff's potential suggests he could become a linchpin of the defense. This is particularly true with Haason Reddick's departure.
Addressing deficiencies in the secondary, Philadelphia also made a notable move by reacquiring a player who proved indispensable but was inexplicably let go in 2023. Versatile defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson returns after a one-season stint with Detroit. We'll see how he reintegrates into Philly's defense.
Here we will look at the three sleeper rookie prospects that the Philadelphia Eagles have to target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
First up is Khyree Jackson, a cornerback out of Oregon. He brings an impressive blend of size, length, and athleticism. Jackson stands tall at 6'3 and 195 pounds. Despite limited collegiate experience, having started just 14 games, his raw talent suggests a high ceiling. Notably, Jackson demonstrates the skills of a cornerback paired with the physicality and mentality akin to that of a safety. He can disrupt opposing receivers at the line and make plays on the ball. These were evident in his three interceptions and seven passes defended in his final season at Oregon. This makes him an intriguing prospect for the Eagles' secondary.
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Georgia
Next on the list is Sedrick Van Pran, an offensive lineman hailing from Georgia. With the departure of veteran center Jason Kelce, the Eagles need a new anchor for their offensive line. Sure, options like Cam Jurgens or Landon Dickerson could be considered. However, selecting Van Pran in the draft appears wise. Standing at 6'4 and weighing 310 pounds, Van Pran brings both size and athleticism to the table. His background as a track athlete underscores his strength and explosiveness. These are crucial attributes for bolstering Philadelphia's interior ground game.
Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
Last but not least is Edefuan Ulofoshio, a linebacker from Washington. Yes, the Eagles' secondary received warranted scrutiny in the previous season. However, issues extended to the entire back seven. Coverage woes and tackling deficiencies plagued the defense, highlighting the need for depth. Sure, the draft's linebacker pool may lack Day 3 starting prospects. However, Ulofoshio presents an intriguing option. Yes, his 4.56-second 40-yard dash time not being extraordinary for a 236-pound linebacker. That said, his impressive 9.54 relative athletic score speaks volumes. He may not initially address tackling concerns. Still, Ulofoshio's potential as a passing-down specialist could prove invaluable for the Eagles' defensive schemes.
Looking Ahead
As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, they find themselves at a crossroads. They are poised to make key decisions that will shape their 2024 campaign. With three sleeper prospects in Khyree Jackson, Sedrick Van Pran, and Edefuan Ulofoshio, the Eagles have a unique opportunity to add depth and talent to their roster. They can set themselves up for success in the seasons to come. Sure, these prospects may not be the most hyped or heralded players in this year's draft class. Having said that, their potential to make an impact at the next level cannot be ignored. As the Eagles look to build a championship-caliber team, these three sleeper prospects could be the key to unlocking the team's full potential.