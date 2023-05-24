The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Philadelphia Eagles want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the Philadelphia Eagles can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Howie Roseman has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Eagles have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The Eagles had a highly successful 2022 season, finishing with a remarkable 14-3 record and clinching the NFC title. Although they fell short in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles displayed exceptional talent throughout the season.

Jalen Hurts, the second-year quarterback, had a breakout season. He accumulated 3,701 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns, and showcased his dynamic rushing ability with 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. WR DeVonta Smith also proved his worth with an impressive campaign. He recorded 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Eagles also received strong contributions from running back Miles Sanders, who rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. On the defensive side, Haason Reddick, the veteran linebacker, demonstrated his prowess with 16 sacks and 49 tackles, while CJ Gardner-Johnson, the seasoned cornerback, had six interceptions and eight passes defended. Unfortunately, Sanders is now with the Carolina Panthers, and Gardner-Johnson is now with the Detroit Lions.

Still, looking ahead to the 2023 season, the Eagles hold high hopes. Led by Hurts, they possess a youthful and skilled roster capable of making another playoff run. However, their success will depend on key factors such as Hurts’ health and performance, the development of their young players, and their ability to overcome tough opponents.

The Eagles face a challenging schedule, and their ability to defeat strong teams will be crucial in their pursuit of defending their NFC crown. They might want to test the trade market and see if they can further upgrade their roster.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Eagles can trade for.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Davante Adams is a highly decorated player and one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. He would be a game-changing addition to the Eagles’ receiver corps. He has an impressive six Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro selections to his name. As such, Adams brings a wealth of talent and experience. His track record speaks for itself, having led the league in receptions and receiving yards before. Known for his exceptional deep-threat ability, Adams has a knack for making explosive plays after the catch, keeping defenses on their toes.

By acquiring Adams, the Eagles would solidify their receiving corps with a true No. 1 receiver who has the capability to dominate games and elevate the team’s offensive prowess. The Eagles would likely have to give up a significant amount of draft capital to acquire Adams. However, it would be worth it for a player with his talent. Adams could help the Eagles win the Super Bowl this season.

There's no debate, Davante Adams is the best route runner in the NFL pic.twitter.com/wfUlgAzShV — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) May 16, 2023

Chandler Jones is a highly formidable defensive force. He brings a remarkable resume and a proven track record to the table. With four Pro Bowl appearances, two All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl ring, he has established himself as one of the premier pass rushers in the league. Jones has accumulated an impressive career total of 112 sacks, placing him among the best all-time in this category. His ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks from both sides of the field is exceptional. This could make him an invaluable addition to the Eagles’ defensive line. Jones would provide a significant boost to the team’s pass-rushing capabilities. He would inject much-needed energy and enhance their ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks effectively.

3. JC Jackson

Rising star JC Jackson brings exceptional skills and reliability to the cornerback position. As a Pro Bowler, All-Pro selection, and Super Bowl champion, Jackson has proven himself on numerous occasions. His impressive stat line of allowing only 15 touchdowns in his career sets him apart as the cornerback with the fewest touchdowns allowed among those with at least 100 targets since 2017. With his lockdown capabilities, Jackson would significantly upgrade the Eagles’ secondary. He would provide a reliable shutdown corner against opposing receivers.

4. Trevor Penning

Trevor Penning is a young, skilled offensive lineman who might help the Philadelphia Eagles fortify their offensive line. Penning was picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, although he was restricted to just six games in his rookie season due to injuries. Still, he showed flashes of his promise while he was on the field. He is a physically powerful and athletic player with the potential to be a formidable force for the Eagles.