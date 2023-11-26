Philadelphia Eagles' defensive end, Brandon Graham, has set a franchise record during the game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of a dogfight against the Buffalo Bills. However, defensive end Brandon Graham made franchise history right at the start of the game. What's more impressive, he'll be adding to his record with every game he plays.

This is now the 189th game Graham has played in his career, according to team writer Zach Berman. Graham has played for the Eagles since the 2010 season.

“Brandon Graham has now set the franchise record 189 games played.”

That's just impressive no matter how you look it. Now, it's not a consecutive games played record. But it's still cool to see someone play that many games in their career with one team. He's been a beast for the Eagles throughout his career too.

Heading into the contest against the Bills, Brandon Graham has recorded 458 total tackles (118 for a loss), 72 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries. At 35 years old, Graham is a veteran player who serves as a great mentor for the young defensive linemen on the roster.

It's not clear how much longer Graham plans to play football. He is in the final year of his current contract. So, he'll hit free agency if the Eagles opt to not re-sign him. With that in mind, retirement may be on the horizon.

Regardless, Brandon Graham can proudly say he's a franchise record holder for the team he's played for throughout his entire career. That's something you can't take away from him at all. So, congrats to Graham for setting a record during his tenure with the Eagles.