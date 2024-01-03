Brian Baldinger did not hold back on Jordan Davis.

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled mightlily recently, losing four of their last five games, culminating with a brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals on New Year's Eve, and NFL analyst Brian Baldinger tore apart Jordan Davis' play and conditioning. He did not hold back in the clip in an appearance on the PHLY Eagles Podcast.

“Jordan Davis is out of shape,” Brian Baldinger said on the PHLY Eagles Podcast. “Like I don't know what they fine him, Zach, you're in there every day. Like I don't know what they fine him every week, but I gotta believe he's getting money taken from him. He's overweight, and it shows. Like, he's not pursuing the football, he's nothing in the pass rush, so that's one. So if he's gonna play with that effort and be overweight like that, then you say, ‘okay, well they're a man short in the rotation.' Fletcher's (Cox) is playing too much, Jalen's (Carter). Because, he's not effective right now. They need another guy inside in their defensive tackle rotation. I'm not sure why he keeps dressing. He's been ineffective. The plays are going on he's basically walking on the field. You know, it's bad effort.”

Brian Baldinger RIPS into Jordan Davis: “It is clear that [he] is out of shape. I gotta believe they fine him every week. He’s overweight, and it shows. He’s not pursuing the ball, he’s nothing in the pass rush.. I’m not sure why he keeps dressing.. When plays are going on, he’s… pic.twitter.com/2mch4JcQOu — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 2, 2024

Brian Baldinger watches film of every team, so he certainly has watched enough Eagles tape to come to this conclusion on Jordan Davis on his own. Of course, this is an unconfirmed assertion from Baldinger. However, for whatever reason, Jordan Davis' play is leaving a lot to be desired, and Baldinger's point about Fletcher Cox and Jalen Carter being worn out as a result of Davis' poor play is one to consider.

If Davis was able to provide serviceable play, it would lessen the load on Fletcher Cox and Jalen Carter. It is certainly something to monitor this week for the Eagles against the New York Giants, and in the playoffs.