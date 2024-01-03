Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson wants to 'force the ball' to wide receiver A.J. Brown more

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to turn things around after slumping their way through December. After a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles no longer control their chance to win the NFC East, and will likely enter the playoffs as a wildcard team, barring a Dallas Cowboys loss. To improve offensively, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson shared their plans include getting the ball to their star receiver, A.J. Brown, more. “A.J. is a great player, and we've got to force him the ball sometimes and make sure we get him going,” Johnson said Tuesday, via the team's official transcript.

Brown has gone for over 100 receiving yards just once over the last eight games, and recorded only four receptions this past weekend versus the Cardinals. This is far from when Brown put up six straight games with 125+ yards receiving, breaking an NFL record previously held by Calvin Johnson. During this span, the Eagles were 5-1, compared to just 4-4 since.

“A.J. is a fantastic player. He demands a lot of attention defensively,” Johnson said. “He's had a fantastic year to this point. I think he's still on pace to have a career year. A.J. is somebody that obviously everybody in this building has a lot of trust, a lot of respect for and we've got to do a great job of getting him the ball. I have to do a great job of getting him the ball.”

Even with his decreased production over the second half of the season, A.J. Brown is still third in the NFL in receiving yards and fifth in receptions. Brown has a total of 105 receptions for 1,447 yards and seven touchdowns. He now has back-to-back seasons with 1,400 receiving yards, and four 1,000 yard receiving seasons in his career.