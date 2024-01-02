Nick Sirianni is tuning out the noise.

The Philadelphia Eagles have dropped four of their last five games, culminating with the latest loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home on New Year's Eve, and during a recent radio appearance, Nick Sirianni expressed confidence that his team can turn it around, while admitting that he is not thinking about his future after the season amid the struggles.

“No, I don't think about those things,” Nick Sirianni said, according to Josh Alper Pro Football Talk. “I try to stay where we are right now. How we play good football this week against the Giants, how do we fix some of the things that we got going on right now. That's where my focus is and that's where I'll be obviously the rest of this week.”

The one game the Eagles won during this stretch was against the New York Giants on Christmas day, and that was not the cleanest performance in a 33-25 win. The performance prompted wide receiver DeVonta Smith to say that the team is not playing to the level they should, and center Jason Kelce echoed those sentiments on his podcast. After the Cardinals loss, AJ Brown declined to speak to the media.

Sirianni was asked if he feels like he has lost the team in his radio appearance, and he said he is not concerned about that or anything other than righting the ship, according to Alper.

The Eagles need a win and a Dallas Cowboys loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18 to win the NFC East, but more than anything, Sirianni's team needs a win to go into the playoffs with some positive momentum.