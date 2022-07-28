Eagles star A.J. Brown gets real on similarities with Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to reclaim NFC East supremacy behind the duo of A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts. They traded for Brown on draft night to give Hurts another legitimate receiving threat as the soon-to-be-24-year-old quarterback looks to improve.

So far, the tandem of Brown and Hurts is working very well for the Eagles. According to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Brown discussed the similarities that he has with his new quarterback.

“He’s just like me, you know?” Brown said to reporters at Eagles training camp. “Preparing, studying. This morning we got over here real early, before everyone else, preparing. That’s just who he is. Me and Jalen. Went over the whole script a couple times and just making sure we’re on the same page. That’s how he prepares. He’s a professional…I’m sure it will go to another level once we officially play the first game.”

Brown and Hurts being on the same page is a fantastic sign for the Eagles. Philly’s ineffective passing game was a key reason why they got demolished in the first round of the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurts’ improvement is the biggest factor in the Birds’ quest to get back to the postseason and having a target like Brown will be very helpful in that regard.

Along with Brown and Hurts, young wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins and tight end Dallas Goedert will be huge parts of the Eagles’ offense. They have the talent on both sides of the ball to win the division this season.