Eagles star AJ Brown details ‘passionate’ first impression from Philly fans

Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown is entering his first season in the City of Brotherly Love. And according to the 25-year-old, the fanbase is living up to that moniker.

Brown spoke to reporters following practice on Wednesday, where he was asked about he thought about Eagles fans thus far in his tenure.

“It was very passionate,” Brown said. “As soon as I came out, there was some cheers. I definitely feel the love. Ever since I’ve been here in Philly, the city has been showing me love. And I appreciate it wholeheartedly.”

Brown, who signed a four-year $100 million contract with the Eagles following a trade at the 2o22 NFL Draft, acknowledged that it’s his turn to show love back to the fans.

“Now it’s my job to go do what I do, have fun, and play some football,” Brown said.

The 25-year-old Eagles star was seen signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. He told a story about how he walked into a local shop in Philadelphia when he ran into some fans. Brown ended up buying jerseys for a few fans in the shop.

“I just want to show love. I’m big on love and showing love,” Brown said. “That’s just who I am.”

Brown came over from the Tennessee Titans at the 2022 NFL Draft. They drafted the new Eagles star in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Ole Miss product became a reliable target for Ryan Tannehill, posting back-to-back 1000+ yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.

While Brown had a bit of a down year in 2021, the Eagles hope their new weapon will help quarterback Jalen Hurts lead this offense to the playoffs in 2022.