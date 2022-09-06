Not everyone is convinced that Jalen Hurts is the quarterback of the future for the Philadelphia Eagles. A.J. Brown isn’t one of those people.

The Eagles’ new star wide receiver is clearly pumped for their Week 1 contest against the Detroit Lions. He also made sure to give his 100 percent support to his QB as they embark on what fans are hoping is a playoff season, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk:

“I’m ready to go to war for him,” Brown said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m ready to go to war with him. This upcoming Sunday, I’m excited for the season. We definitely put in a lot of work this offseason, this camp. We’re in a good place, and we’re ready to go.”

This is largely seen as a make or break season for Hurts, who can either cement his place as the Eagles’ QB1 or raise questions about whether they need to move on by season’s end.

AJ Brown represents Jalen Hurts’ most lethal weapon yet as he enters his third year in the NFL. Forming a connection with the former Pro Bowler will be vital for Philadelphia’s offense to score at the level it should given the offensive line protecting Hurts.

The Eagles barely missed the playoffs last season, finishing above .500 with a 9-8 record. With the addition of AJ Brown and a handful of other impact players like Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis, and CJ Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia looks like a team that could scare some people this season. How formidable Jalen Hurts looks with a stacked supporting task likely determines how far they’ll go.