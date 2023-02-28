Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown gets NFL Twitter.

Brown wrote, “the enemy speaks kindly and holds a knife” in a late-Sunday tweet.

“the enemy speaks kindly & holds a knife” — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 27, 2023

The tweet quoted a five-year-old post from fantasy football analyst Denny Carter, who listed typical tweets from different NFL positions. Wide receivers, Carter wrote, tweeted, “the enemy speaks kindly & holds a knife.”

Typical QB tweet: love my teammates god is good! RB tweet: keep grindin TE tweet: derp WR tweet: the enemy speaks kindly & holds a knife — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) August 10, 2017

NFL Twitter rejoiced.

Hang it in the Lovre! pic.twitter.com/C2yfDjaYFL — Frank J. Dyevoich, Esq. (@Fantasy_Giant) February 27, 2023

To some, it fulfilled a prophecy five years in the making.

AJ completed the prophecy 😂 pic.twitter.com/eDtfaC2fo5 — nation of (@NationOfEagles) February 27, 2023

Carter took the opportunity to make a call for action.

tell aj brown to unblock me — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) February 27, 2023

Some jokingly created conspiracies around the tweet. One said Carter never existed, and his account was just a burner for AJ Brown the entire time.

Denny was never real — just an AJB burner this whole time. — Brain Phillips (@HatinAssBrian) February 27, 2023

Brown recently jokingly replied to an Eagles fan account after they posted four older photos of him on Twitter in February. He eventually recreated the photos with recent selfies and hilarious captions in two posts.

Brown, who racked up just under 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns on 88 receptions for Philadelphia last season, quickly became one of the top options for quarterback Jalen Hurts after he was sent to the Eagles in a blockbuster trade. He agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension in May after he was traded for a 2022 first-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick.

Brown was able to haul in 96 yards and one touchdown on six receptions in a 38-35 win by the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. He was four yards shy of tying with Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, who had 100 yards on seven receptions.

AJ Brown shared his thoughts on the trade that sent him to Philadelphia in a late-November conference.

“I’m thankful for Tennessee, but I’m here in Philly now,” Brown said. “I’m pretty sure there’s some [Titans fans] that still love me, and I’m pretty sure there’s some people that hate my guts. I feel like regardless of how the trade went down, me personally, I feel like I’ve won. I changed my family’s life forever. That’s the goal.”