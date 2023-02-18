AJ Brown is loved by Philadelphia Eagles fans all over after his fantastic first season with the team and the feeling is mutual. But, not in this case.

A fan account for the Birds called “Eagles Nation” on Twitter shared four embarrassing photos Friday of a young Brown. Note: They’re pretty cringe. And the superstar knows it, hence his reaction:

Bruh like why would y’all do me like this 😭😭😭I’m blocking all eagles account 😭😭😭 https://t.co/gQNs8w0EKc — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 18, 2023

The classic selfie stage. Who knows how the account even found the photos. While Brown wasn’t actually upset, he definitely sounded rather embarrassed. I mean, we all take questionable pictures when we’re teenagers, right? These honestly look like the time of profile pics you post on Facebook in high school.

Regardless, AJ Brown says he will be blocking all fan accounts moving forward. We’ll have to see if that’s true or not. Get ready for the best part, though. Brown re-created the post from Eagles Nation with a few recent selfies with a hilarious caption:

Y’all better be lucky I’m a stand up guy, I would be applying pressure in your women dms for laughing at me when I was young but ima let y’all make it

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/roDfO4WGaB — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 18, 2023

And this:

Before I Rizz your women up 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3qsbe2qEOS — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 18, 2023

It appears Brown is just having some fun after all.

Brown was a crucial piece in Philly’s epic 2022 campaign, finishing with 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns, forming a dynamic offensive partnership out wide with DeVonta Smith and giving QB Jalen Hurts two lethal weapons each and every week.

Although Philly fell short in the Super Bowl, there is a bright future ahead for this franchise and Brown is a big part of it. As for the Eagles Nation fan account, it’s unlikely they try to roast their WR1 again considering his initial reaction to the post.