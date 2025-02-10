The stars came out for Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, Louisiana, including celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Donald Trump. Here's everyone that we caught.

Of course, Swift and Trump were expected to attend the game. Swift was there to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Trump made his presence known beforehand.

However, they were not the only big names there. Bradley Cooper and Jon Hamm introduced the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs, respectively.

There were other stars there as well, including Beatles member Paul McCartney. Lady Gaga, a fellow musician, was also in attendance. She performed during the pre-game show as well.

There were actors galore at the Super Bowl as well. Paul Rudd, Kevin Costner, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, and Anne Hathaway were all seen at one point during the game.

Rudd previously missed the Chiefs' AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. He was in Australia filming the Anaconda remake. Luckily, he was able to return stateside to attend the Super Bowl.

The full list of celebrities at Super Bowl 59

Below is the full list of celebrities seen during the Super Bowl 59 broadcast.

Taylor Swift

President Donald Trump

Bradley Cooper

Jon Hamm

Paul McCartney

Kevin Costner

Adam Sandler

Paul Rudd

Chase Elliott

Kevin Hart

Anne Hathaway

Rupert Murdoch

Lady Gaga

Gianni Infantino

Alana Haim

Este Haim

Danielle Haim

Jason Kelce

Who won the game?

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, winning their second Lombardi Trophy. They last won one in 2018 at Super Bowl 52, beating the New England Patriots with Nick Foles under center.

Ironically, Tom Brady played a role in both games. He was still the Patriots' quarterback in 2018 when they lost to the Eagles. At Super Bowl 59, he called his first Super Bowl as Fox's lead commentator.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crushed by the Eagles defense. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble early in the game. It was 24-0 at halftime.

By the time the Chiefs started putting something together, the game was over. They were down 34-0 before they scored a point. Mahomes eventually mustered three touchdowns, two to rookie Xavier Worthy, before the game ended.

Jalen Hurts stepped up big time after throwing an interception early in the game. He threw two touchdowns and 221 yards. He also led the Eagles in rushing, running for 71 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

The Chiefs were able to contain Saquon Barkley. He only gained 57 rushing yards on 27 attempts. However, he did catch six passes for 40 yards.