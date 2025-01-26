Heading into the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line was nursing a few injuries. To start the game, Landon Dickerson was in at center for the injured Cam Jurgens, however, to open the first half, the Eagles made a switch at offensive line, per Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports on X.

“Eagles G Landon Dickerson is QUESTIONABLE to return with a knee injury, per @ErinAndrews,” Vacchiano wrote.

At the beginning of this game, the Eagles didn't risk Jurgens' health, keeping him sidelined for the first half.

That entire time, Dickerson was the team's starting center. While Dickerson didn't do a bad job, it was evident that he was dealing with his own injury.

However, it wasn't until the second half that the Eagles decided to put Jurgens back in the game, giving Dickerson a chance to heal on the sidelines.

They didn't rule him out of the game, making a return possible for the 26-year-old lineman.

To open the second half, the Eagles' offensive line was evidently banged up, as they gave up two sacks on their first two plays in the third quarter.

But, after Philadelphia's defense stood strong following a lackluster first drive, the Eagles' offense reverted to their dominant selves with a scoring drive to extend their conference championship lead.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles handle their offensive line situation. A win in this game would mean they'll represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX against either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills.

With just one half remaining in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles have plenty of injuries to monitor, and now Jurgens and Dickerson add to the list.

Considering the toughness of offensive linemen in the NFL — specifically for a team that exuberates physicality like the Eagles — it's going to take a significant injury to keep either out of this game for long.