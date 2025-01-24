ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL Conference Championship is here. In the AFC Championship, it is once again the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs, while we have an NFC East battle in that championship game, with the upstart Washington Commanders playing the Philadelphia Eagles for the third time this season. This is a bittersweet week as we can see a football-less six months ahead of us, but for now, let’s enjoy the ClutchPoints NFL Conference Championship picks, predictions, and odds column.

In Week 11, the Eagles beat the Commanders 26-18. In Week 16, it was Washington that prevailed, 36-33. Now we get the final matchup of this trilogy with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, which kicks off Sunday at 3:00 pm ET on FOX.

After the NFC Championship wraps up, the second Super Bowl squad will be decided when the Bills try to break their 0-3 postseason mark against the Chiefs, who are going for the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history. This heavyweight fight with history on the line starts Sunday at 6:30 pm ET and you can watch on CBS.

As the 2024 NFL season winds down and four teams fight for a championship, we’re just struggling to hold on here in the NFL Conference Championship picks, predictions, and odds column. In last week’s Divisional Round, we went 3-1 picking winners but put up a pretty ugly 1-2-1 mark against the spread. That brings us to 177-105 straight up and 140-137-5 ATS on the season.

With that, let’s get right into the NFL Conference Championship picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

This is a game that would make Buddy Ryan and Joe Gibbs proud. Both these NFC East franchises have had their ups and downs in the decades since those two legendary coaches roamed the sidelines, but they now seem like two of the model franchises in their conference.

It’s not a shock that the Eagles are in the NFC Championship. They have been one of the best teams in the league over the last bear-decade, making seven playoff appearances in eight seasons, playing in two Super Bowls, and winning one. Yes, the Birds lost in the Wild Card Round last season, but after adding Saquon Barkley to their incredible stable to talent, the Eagles were among the favorites to be at this point.

Conversely, no one outside of The District thought that the Commanders would get to this point. The franchise suffered 20 years of misery with Dan Snyder as the owner, and although a new owner and a rookie quarterback gave the fans hope, no one dared hope for this.

In a divisional matchup in the playoffs, anything can happen. These teams know each other incredibly well, and nothing will surprise the other side.

Only five QBs have ever led their teams to a conference final. Shaun King, Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco, Mark Sanchez, and Brock Purdy have all got there, but. None have them have gone to the Big Game. Daniels has the chance to make history here, and no one saw it coming.

On the Eagles side, the team has a lot of the same flaws and dysfunction it had last season, but now, Barkley’s in-human ability covers most of that up. There is a good chance he simply takes over this game, and the Eagles roll to victory.

However, these teams know each other so well that no matter what happens, the ClutchPoints NFL Conference Championship picks, predictions, and odds column just feels like six points is too much. And you know the NFL betting rule in the playoffs: Don’t take an underdog unless you think they can win. Hail to the Commanders!

Pick: Commanders 24-23

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)

This is the game we all knew deep down we were going to see in January. All the pundits and the talking heads tried to predict otherwise, but all the trendy sleepers and upstart AFC squads have fallen by the wayside, and we get Bills-Chiefs once again.

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City have slid by all season and, like a good NBA team, have now turned it on when they had to. This isn’t the Chiefs who won with smoke and mirrors (and more than a little luck) this season. It is the two-time defending champs who are back for more.

On the other side, Josh Allen has had an all-time year, and his teammates and coaching staff have done their part to help him win. Allen needs to be flawless and the best player on the field to win this game and finally beat the Chiefs in the postseason, but he’s done it all year, so why not now?

This season it seems like the Cheifs’ supporting cast has stepped a rung down and the Bills’ role players have taken it up a notch so those two aspects are pretty even. That means it comes down to Allen and Mahomes, and this feels like it is Allen’s Peyton Manning over Tom Brady moment.

So, in the ClutchPoints NFL Conference Championship picks, predictions, and odds column, we’ll take a rematch of the 1991 Super Bowl.

Pick: Bills 33-30