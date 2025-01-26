The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to get back to their second Super Bowl in three seasons, but they will surely want to come away with the win this time. They are just 60 minutes from getting back to the NFL's biggest stage as they get ready to take on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Heading into the game, both teams are dealing with some significant injuries at the line of scrimmage. Eagles center Cam Jurgens has been dealing with a back injury and will try to go through pre-game warmups before deciding if he can play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Jurgens is unable to go, guard Landon Dickerson would likely slide over to center and start in place of Jurgens. Because of that, the Eagles will want to have their starting center out there to maintain their continuity on their elite offensive line.

On the other side, the Commanders are missing some key pieces as well. Starting guard Sam Cosmi and star defensive tackle Daron Payne are both out for this game due to various injuries.

The Eagles will want to dominate this game up front. The biggest advantage they have over the Commanders in this matchup is the running game and Saquon Barkley, so expect the Eagles to pound the rock regardless of whether Jurgens is able to go.

Jurgens' loss may be felt the most in short yardage situations. Jurgens and Jalen Hurts have built quite the chemistry running the quarterback sneak, but that may be more difficult to execute if the Eagles have a new center out there. Hurts has also been dealing with a knee injury, so that could take a big part of the Eagles' short yardage offense away.

Whoever is out there at center for the Eagles will have their work cut out for them against a Commanders defense that may choose to blitz Jalen Hurts a lot. The center will have a massive responsibility in calling out protections and getting the Eagles into the right looks, so that's something to watch for if Jurgens is unable to play.