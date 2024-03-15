Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has rubbed many people the wrong way with his outspoken nature and needless jabs, but he is sure to win some goodwill among plenty of sports fans with his latest jersey decision.
The 2022 NFL interceptions leader is going to wear No. 8 during the 2023-24 season in honor of Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, according to The 33rd team's Ari Meirov.
It has been more than four years since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people were tragically killed in a helicopter crash. Based on this tribute, his life and career clearly had an affect on Gardner-Johnson.
“Mamba Mentality,” while definitely having a brutal side to it, is a mantra many athletes strive to adopt. Bryant is one of the greatest champions the NBA has ever known, so of course he is going to inspire many young individuals who grew up watching him like Gardner-Johnson did.
This number change comes after a surprising reunion between the 26-year-old and the Eagles. C.J. Gardner Johnson left the organization last offseason with bitter feelings and called Philly fans “obnoxious.” He has done what he can to repair his relationship with fans, which should eventually be mended to full effect. The team obviously holds no ill will toward him and instead sees him as a valuable contributor who can help the 2022 NFC champions reclaim their edge.
His 2023-24 campaign with the Detroit Lions was riddled with injuries and resulted in him playing in just six total games (including playoffs). Wearing Kobe Bryant's No. 8 should motivate Gardner-Johnson to put forth a career year in the place he never wanted to leave.