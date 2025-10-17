As Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow played a part in the NLCS Game 3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1, the 32-year-old would speak on his emotions with the team one win away from another World Series appearance. With fans already making their NLCS Game 4 predictions for the Dodgers, here's what Glasnow had to say after the impressive outing.

In Thursday's victory, Glasnow threw 99 pitches in 5.2 innings, striking out eight batters, walking three, allowing three hits, and one earned run. Glasnow would say after the win how it has reminded him how it “has always been a dream” of his playing for Los Angeles, with the team close to reaching another championship series.

“It's incredible,” Glasnow said, via MLB Network. “Just being from here, just being able to be on this team has always been a dream of mine, and then just to get together with the group of dudes that we have, it's just, it feels amazing. And we're close to closing it out. Let's keep playing good, and then we'll get it done.”

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow on his Game 3 performance in the NLCS

While the Dodgers now have a 3-0 NLCS lead over the Brewers, Glasnow has been a crucial part of the team's success in their pitching rotation. He would express how he believed the “rhythm was a little off” to start, but he felt better as the game went on.

“I think early on, the rhythm was a little off,” Glasnow said. “Nothing was really lined up. And then I think just leaning on my sinkers, ripping off everything, and being able to get the sinker, if I ripped off, it'll be in the zone. So I just leaned on that the rest of the game, and it felt pretty good towards.”

Moving on to the next game now, it will be superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound, which Glasnow says is always a “huge confidence piece,” as he believes “the energy will be incredible.”

“That's another huge confidence piece,” Ohtani said. “I think whenever Sho's on the mound, everyone has a little different aura about it. I think he's just such a good pitcher. Such a good dude, I think the energy will be incredible, and I know he will pitch well.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is one win away from sweeping the Brewers in the NLCS as Game 4 is on Friday night.