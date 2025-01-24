Dallas Goedert will not let an injury stop him from showing up for his team in the playoffs. Ahead of the 2025 NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Eagles tight end will play against the Washington Commanders despite not being fully healthy.

Goedert is still dealing with his lingering ankle injury but confirmed that he will play in the NFC Championship Game, per team reporter Jeff McLane. The veteran tight end practiced through the issue all week and will officially suit up for the fourth straight game.

The knee injury is a new issue for Goedert, who was activated from injured reserve for the final game of the regular season. A knee injury limited him to a career-low 10 games. Goedert's limited availability resulted in just 496 receiving yards in the regular season.

However, despite the injuries, Goedert has been crucial for the Eagles in the playoffs, leading the team in postseason receiving yards. Over the past two games, the 30-year-old has caught eight of his 10 targets for 103 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Eagles prepare for Commanders trilogy in NFC Championship Game

The Eagles will face the Commanders for the third time in 2024-2025 in their third consecutive playoff home game. The teams split the regular season series 1-1, with each team winning its home matchup. Washington was the only team to beat Philadelphia over its final 13 games of the year.

The Eagles handled the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round before outlasting the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. The Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before upsetting the top-seeded Detroit Lions to set up the trilogy.

While Philadelphia has remained comfortable at home, Washington will play its fourth consecutive road game. The Commanders have not played at Northwest Stadium since Week 17 and have been consistently on the road since.