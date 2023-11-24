Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay compares Bills' Josh Allen as a 'faster, more athletic' Matthew Stafford

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to play the Buffalo Bills, where their number one task will be to stop quarterback Josh Allen. For Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, facing Allen is like playing his former teammate, Matthew Stafford.

“I played with (Matthew) Stafford,” Slay said ahead of Sunday's game. “[Allen's] like a faster, athletic Stafford,” via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

Stafford and Allen certainly have several similarities which have made both of them really good quarterbacks. Both have incredibly strong arms and can make more throws than most quarterbacks in the NFL. In addition to their arm talent, both are big build quarterbacks that are hard to take down with Allen at 6-foot-5, 237 pounds and Stafford standing at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds.

However, Slay is right that Allen has more athleticism and speed than Stafford. At this point of their careers, Allen certainly has an advantage given that he is eight years younger than Stafford. Still, Allen has always been one of the most athletic quarterbacks since entering the NFL in 2018. In just his third game he caught the NFL's attention as he hurdled over a Minnesota Vikings defender. He has become one of the best running quarterbacks, though the Bills have used his legs much less this season after he ran for over 700 yards in the two years prior.

In his whole career, Josh Allen has 3,348 yards and 45 rushing touchdowns in five and a half seasons. He has numerous NFL records involving his impressive rushing stats, including becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for at least 95 yards in three consecutive games.

The Eagles will be favored to beat Allen and the Bills this week, but if Allen can utilize his athleticism, he could pull off the upset.