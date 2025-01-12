During the early stages of their Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay left the game with an elbow injury, per the team's account on X.

At the time of his injury, the Eagles claimed Slay was questionable to return.

Isaiah Rodgers came in to replace Slay, though he wouldn't be required to step in for Slay long.

After missing a few series once Slay exited the game, he was spotted running out of the Eagles' tunnel before halftime, returning to action in this crucial playoff matchup against the Packers.

With one interception in this game already for Slay, the Eagles are happy to see him back on the sideline before halftime.

Darius Slay, Eagles defense dominating Wild Card matchup vs. Packers

Though he was out for a brief moment, Slay has been one of the most crucial members of this Eagles defense.

Throughout the first half, the Eagles' defense dominated, forcing three turnovers including a fumble on the opening kickoff.

Jordan Love's first-half stats were alarming for Packers fans, with Philly showing why they entered the game as the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Sure, the Eagles' offense hasn't put up astounding numbers, but they're on the board, and that's mostly to do with their defensive performance.

Now, after losing Nakobe Dean to a knee injury, their defense could take a step back. But, since Slay was able to return, their secondary is back to full strength, as they look to defeat the Packers at Lincoln Financial to kick off their postseason.

However, if the Eagles want to ensure that the Packers don't come back, their offense must find a way to get going.

Although the saying is “defense wins championships,” that might only be true if they can defeat the Packers in the Wild Card round.