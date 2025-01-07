ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Green Bay Packers head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles as they look to make a playoff push in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Packers-Eagles prediction and pick.

Packers-Eagles Last Game – Matchup History

The last matchup between the Packers and Eagles took place on September 6, 2024, in São Paulo, Brazil, to kick off the 2024 NFL season. In a high-scoring affair, the Eagles emerged victorious with a 34-29 win. Despite strong performances from Packers' players Xavier McKinney and Jayden Reed, the Eagles' Saquon Barkley proved to be the difference-maker. This game set the tone for both teams' seasons, with the Eagles finishing 14-3 and the Packers 11-6. Overall, the Packers hold a 28-19 advantage in the all-time series against the Eagles, although the Eagles have won the last two meetings.

Overall Series: 28-19 (Packers)

Here are the Packers-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Wild Card Odds: Packers-Eagles Odds

Green Bay Packers: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +176

Philadelphia Eagles: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Packers vs. Eagles

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Green Bay Packers are poised to upset the Philadelphia Eagles in this weekend's Wild Card matchup, despite being 4.5-point underdogs. While the Eagles boast a formidable 14-3 record, the Packers' recent form and playoff experience make them a dangerous opponent. Jordan Love's stellar performance in the latter half of the season, throwing no interceptions in his last seven games, demonstrates his growth and ability to protect the ball in crucial moments. Additionally, the Packers' strong running game, led by Josh Jacobs who ranked sixth in the league with 1,329 rushing yards, will be key in controlling the clock and keeping the Eagles' potent offense off the field.

Moreover, the Packers have a history of performing well in tight playoff situations under Matt LaFleur, with their past three playoff losses coming by five points or less. This experience in high-pressure games could prove invaluable against an Eagles team that may be feeling the weight of expectations after their dominant regular season. The potential absence or limited capacity of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts due to a recent concussion could also tilt the scales in Green Bay's favor. With a balanced offensive attack and a defense capable of making crucial stops, the Packers have all the ingredients needed to pull off a stunning road victory at Lincoln Financial Field, reminiscent of their upset win against the Dallas Cowboys in last year's playoffs.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia Eagles are primed to soar past the Green Bay Packers in this weekend's Wild Card matchup, despite some uncertainty surrounding quarterback Jalen Hurts' status. Even if Hurts isn't cleared from concussion protocol, the Eagles' depth at quarterback with Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee provides a solid backup plan. The Eagles' home-field advantage at Lincoln Financial Field, combined with their impressive 14-3 regular season record, gives them a significant edge. Philadelphia's potent offense, led by the dynamic duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, should prove too much for Green Bay's defense to handle. Additionally, the Eagles' running game, spearheaded by Saquon Barkley, will be crucial in controlling the clock and wearing down the Packers' defense.

Defensively, the Eagles have been formidable, especially since their Week 5 bye, losing only one game in that stretch. This defensive prowess, coupled with the strategic minds of head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, should be able to contain Jordan Love and the Packers' offense. The Eagles have also demonstrated their ability to perform in high-pressure situations, as evidenced by their Week 1 victory over the Packers in Brazil. With the Packers struggling against top-tier teams this season, going 0-5 against teams with 11 or more wins, the Eagles are well-positioned to capitalize on their strengths and secure a convincing victory in front of their home crowd.

Final Packers-Eagles Prediction & Pick

In this Wild Card matchup, the Eagles are poised to cover the 4.5-point spread against the Packers. Philadelphia's strong 14-3 regular season record and home-field advantage at Lincoln Financial Field give them a significant edge. The Eagles' potent offense, led by Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and Saquon Barkley, should prove too much for Green Bay's defense. While Jordan Love has shown improvement, the Packers' 0-5 record against teams with 11+ wins this season is concerning. The Eagles' defensive prowess, combined with their ability to perform in high-pressure situations, should allow them to secure a victory by at least a touchdown, covering the spread.

Final Packers-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -4.5 (-105), Over 45.5 (-115)