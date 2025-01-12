Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was carted to the locker room in the second quarter of the team's Wild Card matchup with the Green Bay Packers, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Shortly after being carted off, the Eagles ruled Nakobe Dean out for the remainder of the game against the Packers due to a knee injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It is the second injury on the defensive side for the Eagles in the game, as cornerback Darius Slay suffered an elbow injury on the same drive, and he is questionable to return.

Dean is not one of the stars on the Eagles' defense, but he is a starter next to Zack Baun in the linebacker group. Given that it is a knee injury, it will be worth monitoring the severity after the game. If the Eagles make it to the divisional round of the playoffs, Dean could be out if the injury is serious. Depending on the diagnosis, Philadelphia could be asked to go on a playoff run all the way through the Super Bowl without Dean.

Eagles dominate first half vs. Packers despite injuries on defense

The good news for the Eagles is that they have controlled the game against the Packers. It started with a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff, followed by a Jalen Hurts touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson. Philadelphia eventually added a field goal to go up 10-0 as well. The Eagles' defense has dominated the first half, even with the injuries to Slay and Dean.

The Eagles will definitely want to get the offense going in the second half, and if they do not, it will be a potential concern for future weeks. Still, Philadelphia is in a great position to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs, where they would be hosting with a chance to go to the NFC Championship game.