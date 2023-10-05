The Kansas City Chiefs and losing might never ever be getting back together so long as Taylor Swift keeps on attending Chiefs games. Kansas City is undefeated when Swift is in attendance, and that is definitely not lost on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who respectfully asked for the 12-time Grammy winner to stay back home or watch the game wherever she wants except at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11 when the reigning NFC champions visit Travis Kelcve and the Chiefs for a Super Bowl rematch.

“Taylor Swift, she might not miss a game this year. She might not,” Slay said during a recent episode of his podcast. “And it looks like they are 2-0 with her. If we play her, when we play her, I know we play them home. Taylor, do not come to the game. Do not come 'cause you seem like you bring the energy of winning, so do not come to that game.”

The meeting between the Eagles and the Chiefs is still several weeks away. There is a chance that Kansas City is no longer undefeated when Swift is in attendance by the time Slay and the Eagles face off against the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs have games against the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins before the highly anticipated showdown against the Eagles on Nov. 20. But even if the Chiefs lose to at least one of those teams before the Eagles game, it shouldn't significantly diminish the hype for that contest. Plus, it doesn't look as though the legions of Swifties really care much about the Chiefs' win-loss record; what matters more to most of them is the health of the relationship between Taylor Swift and Kelce.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Going back to Slay, he can perhaps ask Eagles center Jason Kelce's help if he really wants to get his message across to Swift.

Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs vs. Vikings game in Week 5?

As of the moment, there is no assurance yet that Swift will be there at U.S. Bank Stadium to watch rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the Vikings. However, the Minneapolis mayor himself, Jacob Frey, has already made a plea for Swift to come to the Twin Cities for Week 5's Chiefs-Vikings game. So, everyone will just have to stay tuned as we get nearer to that contest.