A former Super Bowl champ is headed to Philly. On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to land linebacker Devin White to a one-year, $7.5 million deal, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer will be a big help in addressing the team's glaring need at the LB position. White is a former Pro Bowler and was part of the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl campaign. His best season arguably came that year, when he tallied 140 combined tackles (97 solo, 43 assisted), 16 quarterback hits, 9.0 sacks four passes defended and a forced fumble during the regular season. White carried his stellar play to the postseason, managing 38 combined tackles (27 solo, 11 assisted), two fumble recoveries, two passes defended and two interceptions — one of which was the game-sealing interception on Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LV.
He was named to the Pro Bowl the season after his championship year. This past 2023, White put up regular-season totals of 83 tackles (49 solo, 34 assisted), six passes defended and two interceptions in 14 games played.
Per PFF, White ranked 34th in coverage last year among starting linebackers. He was 39th in 2022 and 40th in 2021. (via 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks)
Another factor that would make Eagles fans appreciate this recent signing comes in the form of White's durability. The 26-year-old hasn't missed many outings, playing no less than 13 games through each of his seasons with the Buccaneers.
Devin White's signing comes amid an active free-agency start for the Eagles
White joins Zack Baun as another new face in the Eagles' linebacker rotation. His contract comes as the free-agent market for linebackers starts to whither thin. Big names such as Frankie Luvu, Lavonte David and Bobby Wagner have already been signed.
As for the Eagles, the team is fresh off a blockbuster deal with star running back Saquon Barkley, who joined the team this past Wednesday. Barkley joins an Eagles core that still has Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith under contract.
With needs on both ends of the ball being addressed, the Eagles are eyeing a dominant year this 2024.