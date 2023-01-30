The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound, and while there may have been some controversial calls during their win over the San Francisco 49ers, it’d be hard to argue they weren’t the better team. One controversial moment came during the first-quarter non-call on a DeVonta Smith one-handed grab, which led to an Eagles TD. While it was ruled a catch in the moment, replay indicated that Smith did not have control of the ball when he hit the ground. On Monday, Smith got brutally honest on the early controversy, explaining his mindset in the moment via AL.com.

“I didn’t know if I really caught it or not, so just get to the next play,” Smith said of his remarkable one-handed “catch.”

By the way the Eagles rushed to the line of scrimmage to call their next play, it was evident that they, too, were unsure whether Smith had actually caught the ball. They got their next play snapped before the 49ers threw their challenge flag, so regardless of whether the ball was actually a genuine reception, the referees could no longer review the play.

DeVonta Smith showcased some remarkable awareness in getting to the line quickly, and his team communicated the hurry-up setup for their next play seamlessly. Had they failed to do so, the 49ers would have had a chance to have challenged the play, and an overturn of the catch would have resulted in a turnover on downs.

“Any doubt, you just got to go ahead and rush and get into the next play,” Smith said via AL.com. “We talk about it all the time. If you never know about a catch, get into the hurry-up.”

Whether or not DeVonta Smith actually came down with the one-handed diving catch on the fourth-down throw from Jalen Hurts is of no matter to the Eagles, who are preparing for their trip to Arizona for Super Bowl 57.

Eagles fans will remember this for a long time.