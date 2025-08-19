Recently, the Philadelphia Eagles shook up the NFL world by acquiring wide receiver John Metchie III from the Houston Texans. Metchie III figures to provide even more depth to a highly talented Eagles wide receiver room that already includes AJ Brown and former Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith.

In addition to trotting him out in the receiving game, the Eagles apparently also have plans to implement Metchie in the special teams arena as well.

“Of note: Metchie is fielding punts during STs drills. That’s not something in his background — no punt returns at Alabama, in NFL,” reported Zach Berman of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

While Metchie may not have experience returning punts, he certainly has the athleticism and ability to read defenses required to be successful at it.

Metchie was drafted by the Texans in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama, but unfortunately had to miss his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Thankfully, Metchie overcame the setback and went on to have a solid start to his NFL career with Houston, which he will now look to continue in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Eagles look to defend their title

Eagles fans are likely still riding the high of the team's Super Bowl win from last season, but Philadelphia players have been all business thus far at the team's training camp in 2025, knowing that they will get every opponent's best shot in the upcoming year.

The Eagles lost a couple of key contributors on defense this offseason but still will trot out mostly the same lineup that blew out the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl, which should be a scary prospect for the rest of the NFL.

Adding in the fact that many of the Eagles' key players on defense are just a couple of years into their careers and still theoretically have a ton of room to grow, and Philadelphia could be a force in the league for years to come.

The Eagles will kick off their 2025 season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on September 4.