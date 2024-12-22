The Washington Commanders pulled a rabbit out of their hat on Sunday, coming from bed to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 36-33 in a classic in the nation's capital.

Even after the Eagles suffered a litany of injuries, Philadelphia looked like they were in position to win for most of the second half, as they held a 27-14 lead before Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels started the comeback. Daniels ripped off two consecutive touchdowns to give Washington a brief lead before a Jake Elliott field goal put the Eagles back in front.

The Eagles got the ball back thanks to a Daniels interception with a 30-28 lead, and they looked poised to close the game out. However, a critical drop by star wide receiver DeVonta Smith on third down forced the Eagles to settle for three points once again and gave the Commanders a chance to respond.

Expand Tweet

Daniels responded with some more heroics, something that he is becoming known for as the season goes on. After driving his team down the field, Daniels found veteran receiver Jamison Crowder for the game-winning touchdown with just six seconds to go.

Expand Tweet

This loss, combined with a win by the Detroit Lions on Sunday, will make it very difficult for the Eagles to earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC. The Eagles are now a game back of the Lions for first place with just two games to play.

The Commanders also stayed alive in the division with this win, but it would take a collapse by the Eagles over the next few weeks for Washington to actually steal the NFC East from them. In order for that to happen, the Commanders would need to win their final two games and the Eagles would have to lose both of theirs.

Daniels was a master in the second half of this one, finishing with five touchdown passes and leading the Commanders down the field time and time again in the fourth quarter. He has now been then big difference at the end of multiple games this season, giving Commanders fans optimism that he is going to be a great quarterback for a very long time.