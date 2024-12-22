The Philadelphia Eagles are leading the Washington Commanders 21-14 coming out of halftime, but that doesn't mean that they're having things all their own way in this one. The Eagles have suffered a plethora of injuries in key spots on their roster that are affecting them today and could prove costly down the road.

During the first half, Nick Sirianni and company lost two key contributors on the defensive line. Edge rusher Josh Sweat went out with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, according to the team, and defensive tackle Jordan Davis left the game after taking a low shot on a chop block and has not returned.

Those two injuries come on the heels of quarterback Jalen Hurts going down before being ruled out with a concussion. Reserve running back Will Shipley also suffered a concussion and is out.

Sweat and Davis are two key pieces to an Eagles defense that has become one of the best in the league over the course of the season. Their front seven is deep and can play well against both the run and the pass, but that becomes much more difficult without those two guys on the field.

In non-injury related news, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also got ejected from this game in the third quarter, so the Eagles are working with very little depth on that side of the ball right now.

Due to the Jalen Hurts injury, former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is behind center now for the Eagles, and the results have been mixed so far. Pickett threw a touchdown to A.J. Brown on his first series in the game, but proceeded to throw a pretty ugly interception on the next drive.

Overall, Pickett is doing okay. He has led the Eagles to a pair of field goals to give them a 27-14 lead in the third quarter as Sirianni and company lean on Saquon Barkley and Brown to find offense. Their defense has been stellar so far in the second half, and it will have to keep that up to keep an explosive Commanders offense in check.