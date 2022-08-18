Eagles WR DeVonta Smith savagely shuts down Browns DB’s trash talk at joint practice

The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns have been taking part in joint practices throughout the week. As is often the case with these multi-team practices during the preseason, players immediately began talking trash and things quickly got tense. Among the trash talking going on between the two teams was an exchange between Eagles WR DeVonta Smith and Browns DB Richard LeCounte, and it’s safe to say Smith got the upper hand in this exchange. Via Josh Tolentino, Smith revealed the savage comment he uttered to LeCounte that will give the Browns DB PTSD to his college days at Georgia.

Joint practices getting spicy! Browns Richard LeCounte extended his trashtalking toward #Eagles DeVonta Smith. Smith says last time he saw LeCounte he put him on the bench in reference to Alabama-Georgia days. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2022

Smith revealed that the last time he and LeCounte squared off, the latter ended up riding the pine on the bench after getting torched. Smith, who attended the University of Alabama, clearly isn’t a big fan of LeCounte, who played his college ball at the University of Georgia.

When LeCounte tried to run his mouth at Smith, the Alabama product was equipped and ready with a savage clap-back of his own. He, much like most college DBs, failed to get the better of Smith during his days in Tuscaloosa, and the star wide receiver didn’t let him forget that when LeCounte came chirping on Thursday.

The two teams are set to square off in the second week of preseason action on Sunday, Aug. 21, at which point fans may get the chance to see Smith lining up opposite LeCounte. The Browns may not be too optimistic about that matchup, but Smith will be rearing to go and give LeCounte a painful reminder of how things played out in the SEC.

During his rookie season in the NFL, Smith, who was the Eagles’ first-round pick and the 10th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, racked up 64 receptions on 104 targets with 916 yards and five touchdown catches.