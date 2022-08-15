DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith was recently dealing with a groin injury, but he returned to practice Sunday for the first time since Aug. 4. Smith made quite the impression in his return with a number of standout plays.

Smith made one especially impressive catch for a touchdown on a jump ball from Jalen Hurts between two defenders. After practice, the young Eagles wideout opened up on the catch.

“It was just, ‘Go make a play,’” DeVonta Smith said of the catch, per EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “They came out and played Cover 2, they came out, they were in the right spot. It just came down to making the play.”

Smith downplayed the fact that he got so much action in his return to play alongside fellow stud receiver A.J. Brown.

“I wouldn’t say it was the plan,” DeVonta Smith said. “Just the coverages the defenses played, I just happened to be in a position where the ball was coming to me.”

Smith and Brown will be one of the most dynamic receiving duos in the NFL this season after the Eagles acquired the latter in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Smith, meanwhile, is heading into Year 2 after a stellar rookie campaign in which he caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five scores as the No. 1 wide receiver.

With Smith and Brown out wide, Hurts will have plenty of opportunities to put up big numbers. It’s going to be a crucial year for the quarterback as he tries to prove he should be the long-term guy at the most important position in the NFL. Hurts had to be excited for Smith to be back out there on Sunday.